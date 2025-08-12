New music! ‘The Waiting Room’ by Ria Boss is out now

Neo-soul artist Ria Boss returns with a captivating new The Waiting Room EP, offering listeners a deeply personal soundscape while they await her next full project.

The three-track release is a carefully curated interlude, blending intimate vocals with atmospheric production and poetic storytelling.

Describing it as “some music while you wait,” Ria invites fans into a reflective space where healing, patience, and creative growth take centre stage.

The tape serves both as a sonic treat and a heartfelt placeholder — proof that great music takes time.

With “The Waiting Room”, Ria Boss reaffirms her position as a genre-bending voice in African soul music, effortlessly blending R&B, jazz, and alternative influences.

Cover Artwork: The Waiting Room – Ria Boss