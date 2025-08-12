Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! ‘The Waiting Room’ by Ria Boss is out now

Ria Boss drops “The Waiting Room” – emotional and intimate music to hold you through the wait.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Neo-soul artist Ria Boss returns with a captivating new The Waiting Room EP, offering listeners a deeply personal soundscape while they await her next full project.

The three-track release is a carefully curated interlude, blending intimate vocals with atmospheric production and poetic storytelling.

Describing it as “some music while you wait,” Ria invites fans into a reflective space where healing, patience, and creative growth take centre stage.

The tape serves both as a sonic treat and a heartfelt placeholder — proof that great music takes time.

With “The Waiting Room”, Ria Boss reaffirms her position as a genre-bending voice in African soul music, effortlessly blending R&B, jazz, and alternative influences.

Cover Artwork: The Waiting Room - Ria Boss
Cover Artwork: The Waiting Room – Ria Boss
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP
BLR Boys drop gritty and soulful ‘The BLR Tape’
ChaJah Hims inspires with motivational ‘Faith In The Hustle EP’
New music!: $pacely releases ‘The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls’
Camidoh turns his struggle into music with ‘Trustn God EP’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Afro-Rock Band AKRA. Photo Credit: AKRA. Afro-Rock band, AKRA releases new single “Shege”
Next Article Asiama Asiama reflects on growth and grace in new song ‘On My Way’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Praise goes retro in the new music video for ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Music
Cofi Boham for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Cofi Boham/Instagram.
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham
Discovery
Amaarae for Spotify Equal Africa. Photo Credit: Spotify.
Amaarae is Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artist for August
News
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM releases debut new album; ‘Power’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Artboard of Actors who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music
Lists
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography.
Daddy Lumba sees over 2,500% stream surge posthumous – Spotify
News
Tribute to the 8 Fallen Heroes
Nacee pays tribute to victims of helicopter crash with new song
Music
Epixode
Epixode delivers exciting performance at 2025 The Hague African Festival
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like