New music! ‘The Waiting Room’ by Ria Boss is out now

Neo-soul artist Ria Boss returns with a captivating new The Waiting Room EP, offering listeners a deeply personal soundscape while they await her next full project.
The three-track release is a carefully curated interlude, blending intimate vocals with atmospheric production and poetic storytelling.
Describing it as “some music while you wait,” Ria invites fans into a reflective space where healing, patience, and creative growth take centre stage.
The tape serves both as a sonic treat and a heartfelt placeholder — proof that great music takes time.
With “The Waiting Room”, Ria Boss reaffirms her position as a genre-bending voice in African soul music, effortlessly blending R&B, jazz, and alternative influences.