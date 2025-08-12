Watch! Oseikrom Sikanii drops music video for ‘Fine Girl’ feat. Kofi Mole

Ghanaian music sensation Oseikrom Sikanii has officially released the visuals for his latest single, Fine Girl, featuring the talented rapper Kofi Mole.

Directed by the creative KBimpong, the music video is a colourful blend of fashion, culture, and charisma – perfectly complementing the track’s catchy beat and playful lyrics.

“Fine Girl” is a vibrant Afrobeat-infused anthem that celebrates feminine beauty with a touch of street charm. Kofi Mole brings his signature flair, delivering slick verses that elevate the energy of the track.

The video captures both artists in their element, set against visually striking backdrops and urban aesthetics.

Watch the official video for “Fine Girl” now and experience the bold visuals that are already creating buzz across Ghana and beyond.