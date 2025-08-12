Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Yimayɛ’ music video by O’Kenneth captures street truth

Watch the official video for “Yimayɛ” by O’Kenneth – bold visuals and raw lyrics meet Ghana drill.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian drill star O’Kenneth has officially released the music video for his latest track, Yimayɛ, and it’s already sparking conversation in the music scene.

The video delivers a gritty, emotionally raw interpretation of the track’s introspective lyrics and bold instrumentation.

“Yimayɛ” showcases O’Kenneth’s distinctive voice and storytelling style, blending Asakaa vibes with deep reflections on street life, loyalty, and survival.

The visuals match the intensity of the track — set in realistic urban environments that mirror the song’s themes of struggle and ambition.

Directed with a sharp eye for authenticity, the video adds new depth to the track, capturing the spirit of Kumasi’s thriving drill movement.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Watch! Oseikrom Sikanii drops music video for ‘Fine Girl’ feat. Kofi Mole
Praise goes retro in the new music video for ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Nacee pays tribute to victims of helicopter crash with new song
Kwesi Arthur and King Promise link up for new single ‘Real Thing’
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Oseikrom Sikanii - Fine Girl Watch! Oseikrom Sikanii drops music video for ‘Fine Girl’ feat. Kofi Mole
Next Article Afro-Rock Band AKRA. Photo Credit: AKRA. Afro-Rock band, AKRA releases new single “Shege”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh.
Amaarae shares official tracklist for new album, “Black Star”
News
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale drops music video for ‘God Is Here’
Music
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Enam
‘Amin’: Enam releases new song for liberation
Music
Cofi Boham for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Cofi Boham/Instagram.
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Artboard of Actors who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music
Lists
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography.
Daddy Lumba sees over 2,500% stream surge posthumous – Spotify
News
Amaarae for Spotify Equal Africa. Photo Credit: Spotify.
Amaarae is Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artist for August
News
Epixode
Epixode delivers exciting performance at 2025 The Hague African Festival
News
Kimilist. Photo Credit: Kimislist.
Kimilist turns to star power on new single “Bad Boy”
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like