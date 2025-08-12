‘Yimayɛ’ music video by O’Kenneth captures street truth

Ghanaian drill star O’Kenneth has officially released the music video for his latest track, Yimayɛ, and it’s already sparking conversation in the music scene.

The video delivers a gritty, emotionally raw interpretation of the track’s introspective lyrics and bold instrumentation.

“Yimayɛ” showcases O’Kenneth’s distinctive voice and storytelling style, blending Asakaa vibes with deep reflections on street life, loyalty, and survival.

The visuals match the intensity of the track — set in realistic urban environments that mirror the song’s themes of struggle and ambition.

Directed with a sharp eye for authenticity, the video adds new depth to the track, capturing the spirit of Kumasi’s thriving drill movement.