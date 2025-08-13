Ad imageAd image
Kwaku Kwame is out with new worship tune ‘Afro Praise Medley’

Discover Afro Praise Medley by Kwaku Kwame – vibrant, spiritual, and culturally rich gospel music.

Ghanaian gospel artist Kwaku Kwame unveils his powerful new release, Afro Praise Medley – a spirited fusion of praise and Afrobeat rhythms.

The medley features a dynamic mix of uplifting worship, traditional African percussion, and contemporary gospel, all wrapped in a joyful celebration of faith.

With rich vocals and infectious energy, Kwaku Kwame brings a fresh and vibrant sound to gospel music. Afro Praise Medley blends Twi and English lyrics, honouring African culture while glorifying God with every beat.

Perfect for church services, praise sessions, or personal devotion, this medley uplifts and inspires listeners of all backgrounds.

Kwaku Kwame’s unique sound continues to bridge cultures and generations, cementing his role as a rising voice in African gospel.

