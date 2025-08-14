Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale

[Verse]
Where the dust rises the kings are made
No throne no robe just a shadow’s shade
Brick by brick we build from pain
Under the streetlights we carve our name
[Prechorus]
The horns blow loud they sing our fight
We chase the dawn through endless nights
[Chorus]
Street crown on my head I’m staying real
Every scar’s a badge every wound will heal
They can’t break me no they never will
Street crown on my head I’m made of steel
[Verse 2]
Concrete whispers stories untold
Dreams are diamonds in the city’s hold
Sweat on my brow the grind don’t stop
Climbing high from the ground to the rooftop
[Prechorus]
The drums don’t lie they call my name
The rhythm’s fire fueling my flame
[Chorus]
Street crown on my head I’m staying real
Every scar’s a badge every wound will heal
They can’t break me no they never will
Street crown on my head I’m made of steel