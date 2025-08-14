Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale

[Verse]

Where the dust rises the kings are made

No throne no robe just a shadow’s shade

Brick by brick we build from pain

Under the streetlights we carve our name

[Prechorus]

The horns blow loud they sing our fight

We chase the dawn through endless nights

[Chorus]

Street crown on my head I’m staying real

Every scar’s a badge every wound will heal

They can’t break me no they never will

Street crown on my head I’m made of steel

[Verse 2]

Concrete whispers stories untold

Dreams are diamonds in the city’s hold

Sweat on my brow the grind don’t stop

Climbing high from the ground to the rooftop

[Prechorus]

The drums don’t lie they call my name

The rhythm’s fire fueling my flame

[Chorus]

Street crown on my head I’m staying real

Every scar’s a badge every wound will heal

They can’t break me no they never will

Street crown on my head I’m made of steel