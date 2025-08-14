Ad imageAd image
Music

Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale

Dive into the lyrics of "Street Crown" by Shatta Wale and feel the message behind the music.

Ghana Music

[Verse]
Where the dust rises the kings are made
No throne no robe just a shadow’s shade
Brick by brick we build from pain
Under the streetlights we carve our name

[Prechorus]
The horns blow loud they sing our fight
We chase the dawn through endless nights

[Chorus]
Street crown on my head I’m staying real
Every scar’s a badge every wound will heal
They can’t break me no they never will
Street crown on my head I’m made of steel

[Verse 2]
Concrete whispers stories untold
Dreams are diamonds in the city’s hold
Sweat on my brow the grind don’t stop
Climbing high from the ground to the rooftop

[Prechorus]
The drums don’t lie they call my name
The rhythm’s fire fueling my flame

[Chorus]
Street crown on my head I’m staying real
Every scar’s a badge every wound will heal
They can’t break me no they never will
Street crown on my head I’m made of steel

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
