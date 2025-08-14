Ad imageAd image
Raevin drops debut project; ‘Feelings Of Raevin EP’

Raevin debuts with Feelings of Raevin, a vibrant EP exploring love, emotion and growth through Afro-fusion soundscapes.

Ghana Music

Legacy Life Entertainment artiste, Raevin has released his debut Feelings Of Raevin EP, a six‑track project.

The EP includes the critically praised singles “Fire” and “Fever”, each showcasing his soulful vocals, lyrical honesty, and signature blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop.

Feelings of Raevin explores themes of passion, vulnerability, self-reflection, and love, taking the listener on a deeply personal journey through rhythm and melody.

With Killbeatz’s production pedigree and a narrative shaped by emotional authenticity, Feelings of Raevin is poised to resonate widely—bridging Ghanaian roots and international appeal.

Backed by industry heavyweights and shaped by heartfelt storytelling, Raevin’s debut marks the start of what promises to be an exciting musical journey.

Cover Artwork: Feelings Of Raevin – Raevin
