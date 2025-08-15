New music! Baba Tundey drops ‘Silence’

Baba Tundey returns with his compelling new single, Silence offering a moving exploration of resilience, personal growth, and the strength found in stillness.

“Silence” highlights Baba Tundey’s ability to blend emotive storytelling with genre-defying production. The single marks a bold step forward in his artistic evolution.

His soulful vocals glide over atmospheric instrumentals, creating a soundscape that’s both reflective and rhythmically captivating.

Rooted in Ghanaian musical traditions yet shaped by global influences, Baba Tundey brings a fresh, authentic voice to the international scene.

Cover Artwork: Silence – Baba Tundey