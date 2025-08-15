‘Problem’: Oseikrom Sikanii features Strongman on exciting new song

Ghanaian rap sensation Oseikrom Sikanii joins forces with lyrical heavyweight Strongman on his latest single, Problem.

Produced by the talented Waske, the track is a high-energy anthem packed with raw bars, street wisdom, and unfiltered swagger.

“Problem” blends hard-hitting hip-hop beats with Ghanaian trap influences, offering a gritty and infectious sound that captures the hustle and grind of everyday life.

Oseikrom Sikanii’s bold delivery is perfectly matched by Strongman’s sharp lyricism, making this collaboration a standout moment in the Ghanaian music scene.

The production, courtesy of Waske, is both aggressive and polished—tailor-made for head-nodding and repeat plays. With its catchy hook and undeniable street appeal, “Problem” is poised to become a fan favourite.

Cover Artwork: Problem – Oseikrom Sikanii feat. Strongman