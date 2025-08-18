Kwaku DMC talks about desire on new song ‘Fantasy’ with Kweku Smoke

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Kwaku DMC teams up with Kweku Smoke for the magnetic new single ‘Fantasy’, a moody trap anthem.

Blurring the line between dreams and reality, Fantasy seduces listeners with dark, immersive production and eerie melodies that echo deep into the night.

The track weaves themes of desire, ambition, and escapism, pulling you into a world where boundaries vanish and possibilities run wild.

With Kwaku DMC’s signature laid-back flow and Kweku Smoke’s raw intensity, Fantasy becomes a sonic portal—equal parts seductive and gritty.

It’s a vivid soundtrack for late-night rides, unfiltered ambition, and chasing what feels just out of reach.

If you’re ready to escape the ordinary, Fantasy offers a hypnotic detour into a darker, dreamlike dimension of trap music.