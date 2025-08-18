Maxzy channels his pain into power with ‘Angels in the Sky’

After months away from the spotlight, rising artist Maxzy returns with a heartfelt new single, ‘Angels in the Sky’, now streaming globally on all major platforms.

This powerful track reflects Maxzy’s resilience and is a poignant tribute to those who have endured adversity.

Produced by Kantiqle, the song merges raw emotion with poetic storytelling, drawing from Maxzy’s challenging upbringing in the slums.

‘Angels in the Sky’ takes listeners on a journey through pain, perseverance, and spiritual strength.

Each verse captures a deep sense of purpose, honouring the unseen forces—divine or ancestral—that uplift us in our darkest moments.

With stirring vocals and a hauntingly beautiful soundscape, Maxzy offers a message of hope and healing.

Cover Artwork: Angels in the Sky – Maxzy