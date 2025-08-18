Queen Drie releases profound debut EP, “I Hope This Helps”

Chicago-based Ghanaian artist, Queen Drie has officially released her debut project titled “I Hope This Helps”. The 6-track profound EP places her at the intersection of sound, soul and human connection.

Queen Drie’s debut offering transcends traditional categorization, creating what she describes as “rhythm and revelation” – for anyone on a journey of growth, navigating the complexities of unlearning old ways and embracing new truths.

“I Hope This Helps” opens with the urgent yet meditative “Nothing Is The Same,” a reggae-fusion wake-up call that cuts through societal deception with crystalline clarity.

I HOPE THIS HELPS. Credit: Queen Drie.

The project’s emotional core reveals itself through its standout collaboration on “Tell Me What You Want,” featuring rapper KooKusi – a genre-fluid duet that reimagines Black love as both emotionally safe and spiritually grounded, offering a radical alternative to mainstream narratives of romance.

The EP’s reflective, chill, and ultimately uplifting moods create an immersive listening experience that functions as both personal soundtrack and communal healing space. Queen Drie’s approach to fusion feels organic while each genre element serves the song’s emotional and spiritual purpose rather than existing for novelty’s sake.

Ultimately, “I Hope This Helps” is a reflection on authenticity. It’s about choosing truth over image, clarity over confusion, and love over fear. The title portrays an open-handed gift. It serves as a compelling debut that promises even greater artistic evolution to come.

With “I Hope This Helps,” Queen Drie establishes herself not just as a talented multi-genre artist, but as a thoughtful voice for a generation seeking authentic expression in an increasingly performative world.

“I Hope This Helps” is now available on all major streaming platforms.