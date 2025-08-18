Ad imageAd image
Scott Evans & Rehmahz drop AfroGospel smash hit ‘Canopy’

Dance to faith with “Canopy,” the new AfroGospel single by Scott Evans & Rehmahz, with infectious production from Nektunez.

Scott Evans has teamed up with Nigerian AfroGospel star Rehmahz to deliver an electrifying new single, Canopy, produced by the internationally acclaimed Nektunez (signed to Akon’s Konvict Music).

“Canopy” is a vibrant AfroHouse/Amapiano-infused gospel track that celebrates the covering, safety, and presence of God. Blending uplifting lyrics with pulsating rhythms, the song embodies a refreshing sound in AfroGospel, carrying both spiritual depth and irresistible groove.

Speaking on the collaboration, Scott Evans shared: “Canopy’ is a reminder that no matter the storms of life, God remains our covering. Teaming up with Rehmahz and Nektunez brought this message to life in a way that transcends borders.”

Rehmahz, known for his soulful vocals and genre-blending artistry, added: “This song is more than music—it’s an experience. We wanted people to dance, rejoice, and still be reminded of God’s faithfulness.”

Nektunez, the mastermind behind several global Afrobeat hits, delivers a production that seamlessly merges gospel with the rich energy of Amapiano, ensuring “Canopy” appeals to both faith-based and mainstream audiences worldwide.

The release of “Canopy” marks another significant milestone in the growing AfroGospel movement, further positioning African gospel artists on the global stage.

With its infectious rhythm and heartfelt message, the song is set to resonate across churches, clubs, playlists, and radio airwaves.

Cover Artwork: Canopy - Scott Evans & Rehmahz
