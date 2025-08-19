E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’

Ghanaian rapper and producer E.L has released a brand-new track titled Alaba, just in time for the Homowo festival.

Sharing the song with the message “Happy Homowo to my ppl! ❤️ This is for you,” E.L honours his cultural roots while delivering an infectious Afro-inspired rhythm.

“Alaba” blends traditional Ghanaian sounds with E.L’s signature hip-hop and highlife fusion, creating a track that resonates with both local and global audiences.

The single pays tribute to the Ga people’s vibrant celebration of Homowo, a festival of triumph, abundance, and unity.

Known for hits like Koko and Mi Naa Bo Po, E.L continues to showcase his versatility and commitment to preserving culture through music.

Cover Artwork: Alaba – E.L