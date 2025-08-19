E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’

Ghanaian rapper and producer E.L has released a brand-new track titled Alaba, just in time for the Homowo festival.
Sharing the song with the message “Happy Homowo to my ppl! ❤️ This is for you,” E.L honours his cultural roots while delivering an infectious Afro-inspired rhythm.
“Alaba” blends traditional Ghanaian sounds with E.L’s signature hip-hop and highlife fusion, creating a track that resonates with both local and global audiences.
The single pays tribute to the Ga people’s vibrant celebration of Homowo, a festival of triumph, abundance, and unity.
Known for hits like Koko and Mi Naa Bo Po, E.L continues to showcase his versatility and commitment to preserving culture through music.