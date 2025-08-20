Ad imageAd image
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta

Jay Ghartey and King Paluta deliver highlife vibes and rap energy in “Party (Yegye Y’ani)”.

Jay Ghartey is back with a massive banger titled Party (Yegye Y’ani), featuring rap heavyweight King Paluta, and this one is already turning heads!

Blending feel-good Afrobeats vibes with a touch of highlife energy, this track is all about joy, celebration, and living your best life.

Whether you’re chilling with your crew or on the dancefloor, “Yegye Y’ani” will get you moving.

Jay Ghartey brings his smooth vocals and catchy hooks, while King Paluta drops slick verses in Twi that hit hard and make you bounce.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, making this a certified party anthem.

If you’re looking for the next song to light up your playlist or turn up your weekend, “Party (Yegye Y’ani)” is the one.

Cover Artwork: Party (Yegye Y’ani) - Jay Ghartey feat. King Paluta
New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’
E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’
Maxzy channels his pain into power with ‘Angels in the Sky’
Listen! Bruno Kay releases energetic new single; ‘Day Dream’
‘Problem’: Oseikrom Sikanii features Strongman on exciting new song
Previous Article R2Bees among Billboard's Best Afrobeats of All . Photo Credit: R2Bees/Instagram 5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard's Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
