Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta

Jay Ghartey is back with a massive banger titled “Party (Yegye Y’ani)”, featuring rap heavyweight King Paluta, and this one is already turning heads!

Blending feel-good Afrobeats vibes with a touch of highlife energy, this track is all about joy, celebration, and living your best life.

Whether you’re chilling with your crew or on the dancefloor, “Yegye Y’ani” will get you moving.

Jay Ghartey brings his smooth vocals and catchy hooks, while King Paluta drops slick verses in Twi that hit hard and make you bounce.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, making this a certified party anthem.

If you’re looking for the next song to light up your playlist or turn up your weekend, “Party (Yegye Y’ani)” is the one.

Cover Artwork: Party (Yegye Y’ani) – Jay Ghartey feat. King Paluta