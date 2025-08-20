Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’

233boy YGA releases “Romance Scam”, shedding light on the emotional impact of digital scams.

Emerging Ghanaian artiste 233Boy YGA returns with a bold and thought-provoking new single titled “Romance Scam”.

Romance Scam is a track that dives deep into the digital age of deceit, heartbreak, and survival.

Produced by the talented Lyrics Beatz, “Romance Scam” blends harp storytelling, exposing the emotional with the financial toll of online love scams.

With a catchy hook and engaging verses, 233Boy YGA showcases both lyrical skill and cultural awareness, sparking conversation around a topic many are afraid to confront.

This timely release is not just a song—it’s a social commentary wrapped in rhythm.

Whether you’ve fallen victim or just curious about the phenomenon, “Romance Scam” hits hard and sticks with you.

Romance Scam is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Romance Scam on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/233boyyga-romance-scam

Cover Artwork: Romance Scam - 233boy YGA
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’
Maxzy channels his pain into power with ‘Angels in the Sky’
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
