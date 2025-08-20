Ad imageAd image
Music

Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’

Piesie Esther releases “Nyame Ye,” a powerful anthem of praise. Produced by Kuami Eugene, video by Skyweb Videos.

Gospel powerhouse Piesie Esther returns with a soul-stirring single titled Nyame Ye, a powerful anthem that declares the goodness of God.

This spirit-filled track reminds listeners of how God wakes us, keeps us, and carries us through life’s journey.

Produced by award-winning hitmaker Kuami Eugene, “Nyame Ye” blends traditional gospel with contemporary highlife, creating a refreshing sound that uplifts the soul.

The music video, beautifully shot by Skyweb Videos, visually captures the essence of gratitude and worship.

With heartfelt lyrics and a stirring melody, Piesie Esther invites believers to celebrate God’s unwavering love and daily mercies.

Whether you’re starting your day or seeking spiritual renewal, this song is sure to fill your heart with praise and hope.

Nyame Ye is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Nyame Ye is here on all digital music stores: https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesie-esther-nyame-ye

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
DSCVRY: Haeven Finds Joy and Strength in Music
List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music
Daddy Lumba sees over 2,500% stream surge posthumous – Spotify
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MOG Beatz. Photo Credit: MOG Beatz/Instagram. M.O.G Beatz strikes out Shatta Wale’s albums from Apple Music
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Central Music Awards 2025
Central Music Awards 2025 opens nominations
News
Capetown by Oseikrom Sikanii
‘Problem’: Oseikrom Sikanii features Strongman on exciting new song
Music
Cover Artwork: Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK
2025 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Music Industry Expert, Ato Kilson. Photo Credit: Supplied.
New E-book “From Overlooked to Unstoppable” offers a lifeline to talented indie artists struggling for recognition
News
Baba Tundey
New music! Baba Tundey drops ‘Silence’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOG Beatz. Photo Credit: MOG Beatz/Instagram.
M.O.G Beatz strikes out Shatta Wale’s albums from Apple Music
News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram.
It’s been one of the toughest things I’ve experienced – Gyakie on album’s tracklist
News
Music duo 4K & SYDER
G-Migos rebrands as 4K & SYDER – Ushering in a new era
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh.
They say be the change you want to see – Amaarae on Black Star
News
ACX1 Studios - Venue for this year's Ghana Music Awards USA. Photo Credit: Ghana Music
Ghana Music Awards USA comes off today
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like