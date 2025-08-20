Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’

Gospel powerhouse Piesie Esther returns with a soul-stirring single titled Nyame Ye, a powerful anthem that declares the goodness of God.

This spirit-filled track reminds listeners of how God wakes us, keeps us, and carries us through life’s journey.

Produced by award-winning hitmaker Kuami Eugene, “Nyame Ye” blends traditional gospel with contemporary highlife, creating a refreshing sound that uplifts the soul.

The music video, beautifully shot by Skyweb Videos, visually captures the essence of gratitude and worship.

With heartfelt lyrics and a stirring melody, Piesie Esther invites believers to celebrate God’s unwavering love and daily mercies.

Whether you’re starting your day or seeking spiritual renewal, this song is sure to fill your heart with praise and hope.

Nyame Ye is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Nyame Ye is here on all digital music stores: https://mipromo.ffm.to/piesie-esther-nyame-ye

