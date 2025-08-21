D-Black unveils music video for ‘Supernova’ feat. Veana Negasi

Ghanaian rap mogul D-Black teams up with rising star Veana Negasi for the exciting visuals to Supernova, one of the standout tracks from his Ghanaian Visa album.

Directed by the acclaimed Junnie Annan, the music video is a cinematic experience that brings the song’s cosmic energy and smooth Afro-fusion vibe to life.

Supernova is a celebration of chemistry, confidence, and star power — and the visuals match that energy perfectly.

Set against sleek backdrops and vibrant scenes, the video highlights D-Black’s cool charisma and Veana’s magnetic presence, making them a duo that truly shines.

As part of the Ghanaian Visa project, this release further cements D-Black’s impact as a creative force in Ghanaian music and puts Veana Negasi firmly on the radar.