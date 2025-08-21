Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph

De K delivers a high-energy anthem of resilience and success in his new single Winner.

Ghanaian artist De K delivers a powerful message of triumph in his latest single Winner a track for anyone who’s risen through the struggle and come out stronger.

With infectious production and commanding delivery, Winner captures De K’s hunger, resilience, and belief in his journey.

Whether it’s overcoming doubt, haters, or hardship, Winner is all about that champion mindset.

De K brings his signature style sharp lyrics, energy-packed flows, and undeniable presence by turning his story into a motivational soundtrack for hustlers, dreamers, and go-getters.

With Winner, De K reminds us that greatness isn’t given — it’s earned. It’s a celebration of self-worth, hard work, and the glory that comes after the grind.

Winner is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Winner on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/de-k-winner

Cover Artwork: Winner - De K
Cover Artwork: Winner – De K
You Might Also Like