Lali X Lola serve bold vibes in debut ‘Pepper Soup Album’

Lali X Lola’s debut album “Pepper Soup” blends Afrobeats, R&B, and alté into a bold, flavourful sound.

Ghana Music

Lali X Lola serve up bold flavours with their sizzling debut album, Pepper Soup — a genre-blending feast of rhythm, storytelling, and soul.

Inspired by the rich cultural tapestry of West Africa, this project is a spicy blend of Afrobeats, R&B, dancehall, and alté, simmered with emotional depth and unapologetic energy.

“Pepper Soup” isn’t just music — it’s a mood. With each track, Lali X Lola invite listeners into their world: one filled with love, vulnerability, confidence, and cultural pride.

From bass-heavy grooves to melodic slow burns, the album showcases their lyrical chemistry and dynamic soundscape.

Whether you’re drawn to hypnotic beats or heartfelt lyrics, “Pepper Soup” delivers a sound that lingers long after the last note. It’s a bold statement of identity, femininity, and fire.

Cover Artwork: Lali X Lola - Pepper Soup Album
Cover Artwork: Lali X Lola – Pepper Soup Album
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more!
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like