Mista Myles soothes lover with new single, “Camavinga”

Mista Myles shares new Afrobeats single “Camavinga”.

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Mista Myles has released his latest single, “Camavinga”, a track that leans into romance with playful wordplay and heartfelt delivery.

The release follows closely after his collaboration with producer Iyke Parker on “Rizzler”. This time, Mista Myles steps into a more intimate space, channeling his emotions to serenade a newfound lover.

Built on smooth Afrobeats rhythms, “Camavinga” thrives on figurative expression. Myles weaves metaphors and puns throughout the record, using clever lyricism to convey his affection while keeping the song catchy and light.

“Camavinga” is out on all streaming platforms.

You Might Also Like