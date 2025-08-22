New Music: KJ Spio features KiDi & Stalk Ashley on ‘Heat’

British-Ghanaian music executive KJ Spio turns up the temperature with his sultry new single, “Heat”, featuring Afrobeat sensation KiDi and Jamaican rising star Stalk Ashley.

This steamy collaboration blends silky Afro-Caribbean rhythms with smooth R&B vibes, setting the tone for late-night playlists and intimate moments.

Anchored by the irresistible lyric, “I’ll learn your body till I get it right”, “Heat” is a sensual, emotionally-charged anthem about connection, chemistry, and desire.

KiDi’s honeyed vocals pair seamlessly with Stalk Ashley’s seductive tone, creating a bold sonic experience that’s as addictive as it is unforgettable.

“Heat” not only showcases KJ Spio’s production brilliance but also his ability to bridge African and Caribbean talent in one fluid track.

Whether you’re vibing solo or with someone special, this track is set to become the soundtrack to your warmest nights.

Cover Artwork: Heat – KJ Spio feat. KiDi & Stalk Ashley