New Music: KJ Spio features KiDi & Stalk Ashley on ‘Heat’

KJ Spio drops “Heat” with KiDi & Stalk Ashley. A seductive mix of Afrobeat and R&B wrapped in pure emotion.

British-Ghanaian music executive KJ Spio turns up the temperature with his sultry new single, “Heat”, featuring Afrobeat sensation KiDi and Jamaican rising star Stalk Ashley.

This steamy collaboration blends silky Afro-Caribbean rhythms with smooth R&B vibes, setting the tone for late-night playlists and intimate moments.

Anchored by the irresistible lyric, “I’ll learn your body till I get it right”, “Heat” is a sensual, emotionally-charged anthem about connection, chemistry, and desire.

KiDi’s honeyed vocals pair seamlessly with Stalk Ashley’s seductive tone, creating a bold sonic experience that’s as addictive as it is unforgettable.

“Heat” not only showcases KJ Spio’s production brilliance but also his ability to bridge African and Caribbean talent in one fluid track.

Whether you’re vibing solo or with someone special, this track is set to become the soundtrack to your warmest nights.

Cover Artwork: Heat - KJ Spio feat. KiDi & Stalk Ashley
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’
E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’
Maxzy channels his pain into power with ‘Angels in the Sky’
