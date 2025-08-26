Ad imageAd image
‘It Is Finished’: Kofi Kinaata highlights harsh realities in new song

Kofi Kinaata returns with “It is Finished”, a song tackling life’s struggles with poetic flair.

Ghanaian highlife sensation Kofi Kinaata returns with his latest single “It Is Finished”, a lyrical masterpiece that blends humour, wisdom, and deep social commentary.

Known for his poetic storytelling, Kofi Kinaata weaves relatable proverbs into catchy rhythms, with one line being, “Even the dwarf would wish to enjoy riding the bike but too short to hit the pedals.”

This lyric mirrors society’s harsh realities — everyone desires success, but not all have equal opportunity.

Kofi Kinaata uses this metaphor to highlight challenges faced by the underprivileged, urging listeners to reflect on fairness, perseverance, and societal growth.

The song’s mellow beats and authentic message reaffirm Kofi Kinaata’s place as a unique voice in African music.

Cover Artwork: It is Finished - Kofi Kinaata
Cover Artwork: It Is Finished – Kofi Kinaata
