Kuami Eugene drops new catchy song; ‘Emotional’

Emotional by Kuami Eugene is a danceable, catchy Afrobeat hit with stunning vocals and visuals.

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeat star Kuami Eugene is back with a fiery new single, Emotional, and it’s already setting the airwaves alight.

The track features a brain-bursting, danceable beat that’s both infectious and unforgettable, a true masterpiece produced by the renowned M.O.G Beatz.

Coupled with mind-blowing lyrics and Kuami Eugene’s sensational, melodious vocals, “Emotional” delivers the perfect blend of rhythm and raw feeling. It’s a song that doesn’t just make you move, it makes you feel.

The official music video, directed by the talented Freddy Blay, adds a visually striking narrative that captures the essence of the song’s emotion and energy.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or vibing solo, “Emotional” is the perfect soundtrack. Kuami Eugene proves once again why he remains one of the most consistent hitmakers in African music.

