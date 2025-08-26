Ad imageAd image
Music

Kweku Flick captures the daily struggles of life in ‘Sikasem’

Kweku Flick delivers a powerful message about survival and struggle in his new track “Sikasem”.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kweku Flick, known as the King of Melodies, returns with Sikasem a powerful track that speaks directly to the soul of the everyday hustler.

Blending melodic rap with authentic, heartfelt lyricism, Flick captures the harsh realities of chasing money in a system that rarely shows mercy.

Set against a gritty, trap-infused beat layered with soulful undertones, “Sikasem” explores themes of financial pressure, survival, and sacrifice.

The song vividly paints the hunger and hustle faced by millions, making it not just relatable, but deeply personal for many.

Kweku Flick’s emotionally-charged delivery turns “Sikasem” into more than just music — it’s a voice for those grinding daily to make ends meet.

With its raw energy and striking honesty, the track solidifies Flick’s reputation as a leading voice in Ghana’s hip-hop and trap scene.

Cover Artwork: Sikasem - Kweku Flick
Cover Artwork: Sikasem – Kweku Flick
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick
Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for ‘Fire’
Yaayi! Kweku Flick drops the ultimate confidence booster
Sarkodie & Kweku Flick unite on anthemic new song ‘Messiah’
Danny Lampo, Article Wan, and Kweku Flick Set to Headline Proud in London: A Night of Afrobeat Excellence
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Spotify. Credit: Spotify. Spotify introduces direct messaging with new in-app tool
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Voice of the Crown EP - Shatta Wale
2025 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Jainy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Jainy’s ‘The Real Jainy’ EP is out now,
Africa
Jay Ghartey
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Music
The Practice of Music Catalogue Sales. Photo Credit: ANotemusic.
Enlighten Yourself on the Practice of Music Catalogue Sales 
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

Spotify. Credit: Spotify.
Spotify introduces direct messaging with new in-app tool
News
Tikki Waja. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Tikki Waja calls out “Fanfoolers” in new Single
Music
MOGmusic
MOGmusic releases spirit-lifting new single ‘Your Name Is Jesus’
Music
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
100-Day countdown begins for Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
News
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
5 Shatta Wale Songs that Centre on Resilience Amid Controversy
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music

You Might Also Like