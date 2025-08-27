‘Check N See’: DJ Azonto drops new Amapiano song

Ghana’s favourite Amapiano King, DJ Azonto, has finally unleashed his much-awaited track, Check N See (Fully Active).

The new release follows hot on the heels of his viral hit Fa No Fom, and once again proves why he’s dominating Ghana’s party scene.

Known for his high-energy performances and infectious beats, DJ Azonto doesn’t disappoint. Check N See is packed with catchy lyrics and an upbeat Amapiano rhythm that’s tailor-made for DJs, club nights, weddings, and street jams.

Fans are already buzzing, and the song is expected to top playlists nationwide. Even more exciting, the official music video is slated to drop within days — keeping the momentum fully active.

DJ Azonto invites fans to “Check N See” what the hype is all about — and it’s safe to say the streets are already vibing to it.

Cover Artwork: Check N See – DJ Azonto