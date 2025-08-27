Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’

Ghanaian rising star Efemor is making waves with his latest single High Grade — a sultry, feel-good Afrobeat tune that blends irresistible rhythm with deep romantic energy.

With lyrics like “Your body be the miracle I want for my life” and “You be gbedu way dey sweet pass high grade”, Efemor delivers a love song that feels both timeless and fresh.

Rooted in African love language and smooth melodies, High Grade celebrates real connection, emotional vulnerability, and the irresistible pull of true affection.

The track fuses heartfelt lyrics with a catchy hook, showcasing Efemor’s vocal charm and lyrical creativity.

From promises of flying a lover to Canada to declaring eternal commitment, High Grade is a confident confession of love that resonates across borders.

This is more than a love song — it’s a high-vibe celebration of romance, beauty, and connection.

High Grade is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream High Grade on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-high-grade

Cover Artwork: High Grade – Efemor