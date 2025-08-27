Ad imageAd image
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’

Ghanaian artist Efemor delivers love, rhythm, and passion in his new single High Grade.

Ghanaian rising star Efemor is making waves with his latest single High Grade — a sultry, feel-good Afrobeat tune that blends irresistible rhythm with deep romantic energy.

With lyrics like “Your body be the miracle I want for my life” and “You be gbedu way dey sweet pass high grade”, Efemor delivers a love song that feels both timeless and fresh.

Rooted in African love language and smooth melodies, High Grade celebrates real connection, emotional vulnerability, and the irresistible pull of true affection.

The track fuses heartfelt lyrics with a catchy hook, showcasing Efemor’s vocal charm and lyrical creativity.

From promises of flying a lover to Canada to declaring eternal commitment, High Grade is a confident confession of love that resonates across borders.

This is more than a love song — it’s a high-vibe celebration of romance, beauty, and connection.

High Grade is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream High Grade on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-high-grade

Cover Artwork: High Grade - Efemor
Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene
DSCVRY: AMOS K, Pushing a Generation on the Rise
‘Check N See’: DJ Azonto drops new Amapiano song
‘It Is Finished’: Kofi Kinaata highlights harsh realities in new song
Enlighten Yourself on the Practice of Music Catalogue Sales 
