Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rising star Mophty has teamed up with award-winning hitmaker Kuami Eugene to release the official music video for their buzzing new track, Single.

The video brings to life the infectious Afrobeat-highlife fusion that fans have already fallen in love with.

Directed by Yaw Skyface with vibrant visuals, compelling storytelling, and smooth choreography, the “Single” video perfectly captures the emotion and energy of the track.

Mophty’s fresh Afrobeat style blends seamlessly with Kuami Eugene’s signature highlife-pop sound, offering a dynamic collaboration that celebrates both talent and artistry.

This release marks a major milestone in Mophty’s career, showing his growing influence in Ghana’s music scene while highlighting Kuami Eugene’s ongoing commitment to uplifting emerging stars.