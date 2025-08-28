Ad imageAd image
Adom Kiki leads you to worship with ‘Gyatabruwaa’ feat. Joe Mettle

Inspired by Psalm 34, “Gyatabruwaa” is a soul-lifting gospel track from Adom Kiki featuring Joe Mettle.

Adom Kiki teams up with celebrated gospel artist Joe Mettle to release Gyatabruwaa, a powerful reimagining of a classic worship piece originally composed by Akuamoah Osei-Boateng.

Rooted in Psalm 34, Gyatabruwaa is a heartfelt declaration of praise, thanksgiving, and testimony to God’s enduring goodness.

The song echoes the Psalmist’s words: “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth,” reminding believers to trust in God’s unwavering faithfulness through every season.

Blending soul-stirring vocals with uplifting instrumentation, Gyatabruwaa is not only a song of worship but also a beacon of hope and assurance for all who listen.

With Joe Mettle’s signature sound and Adom Kiki’s passionate delivery, this rendition bridges generations, reawakening a timeless message for today’s listener.

Whether in celebration or in struggle, Gyatabruwaa encourages all to keep God’s praise ever on their lips.

You Might Also Like