New music! Fameye teams up with Medikal for ‘Habit’

Fameye and Medikal deliver raw honesty in their latest single “Habit” — a relatable anthem for today’s youth.

Ghanaian music stars Fameye and Medikal join forces on their latest release, Habit — a striking blend of introspective lyricism and contemporary Afrobeats.

This thought-provoking track explores the everyday struggles we often conceal, touching on personal vices, toxic cycles, and the fight to break free.

Habit isn’t just a catchy tune; it’s a deep dive into self-awareness, growth, and resilience. Fameye delivers emotionally charged vocals, while Medikal’s verses bring sharp, honest reflections on life’s temptations and distractions.

Produced with smooth rhythms and rich melodies, Habit holds a mirror up to society, urging listeners to confront their flaws while striving for change.

It’s a bold, relatable anthem that resonates with a generation navigating pressure, ambition, and identity.

Cover Artwork: Bad Habits - Fameye feat. Medikal
Cover Artwork: Habit – Fameye feat. Medikal
