Amerado proves his pen game in new ‘Against All Odds EP’

“Against All Odds” is Amerado at his sharpest — 4 rap-heavy tracks with zero compromises.

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Amerado returns with a hard-hitting new project, Against All Odds EP — a no-skips, all-bars showcase of lyrical dominance.

This 4-track EP is pure rap — no fluff, no filler. Each song is packed with sharp punchlines, fiery delivery, and unapologetic confidence.

Against All Odds speaks directly to the grind, the hustle, and the resilience required to rise in an unforgiving industry. Amerado tackles challenges head-on, spitting with precision and passion over gritty, high-energy production.

The EP is a statement piece — not just for rap lovers but for anyone who appreciates authenticity and hunger in music.

Whether he’s calling out doubters or celebrating his journey, Amerado proves once again why he’s one of the most consistent voices in Ghanaian hip-hop.

Cover Artwork: Against All Odds EP - Amerado
