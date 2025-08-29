Ad imageAd image
Music

'Celebrate Jesus' & 'No One' – Oki Sekum releases 2 new singles

Ghana Music

Oki Sekum has officially released a powerful double single package, Celebrate Jesus and No One, recorded live at the widely acclaimed 24 Experience Concert held earlier this year at the Wesley Towers.

Both singles come with crisp, high-quality visuals captured and edited by MrBanks Films, giving fans the opportunity to relive the worship atmosphere and energy of the live event.

No One is a mid-tempo, groovy song that beautifully expresses a believer’s unwavering commitment to God and the truth that He is irreplaceable in our lives.

Oki Sekum

Meanwhile, Celebrate Jesus is an upbeat, danceable tune designed to get listeners on their feet in joyful praise and celebration of the name of Jesus.

Speaking on the release, Oki Sekum shared, “These songs are my heart’s expression of gratitude and devotion to God. I want everyone who listens to know that Jesus is worth celebrating every single day, and there is truly no one like Him.”

Both songs were produced by Patrick Chordson, whose masterful touch brings out the vibrant live instrumentation and spiritual depth that characterise the project.

Watch Celebrate Jesus by Oki Sekum

With this release, Oki Sekum continues to establish himself as one of the voices shaping contemporary gospel music in Ghana, bridging sincere worship and energetic praise with artistry that resonates across generations.

About Oki Sekum

Oki Sekum is a rising gospel artist in Ghana known for his soul-stirring performances and heartfelt songwriting.

Through live recordings and Spirit-filled music, he aims to draw listeners closer to God and ignite a culture of unashamed praise and worship.

