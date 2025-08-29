Ad imageAd image
Music

GrovvyT drops “Aura”, a raw cut from Ghana’s rap underground

GrovvyT channels Ghana's soul in new single "Aura".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

GrovvyT has released his new single “Aura”, a track that reflects the hunger and determination driving Ghana’s underground rap scene.

Known for his thoughtful bars and calm delivery, GrovvyT adds his own twist to the drill-inspired Asakaa wave. On “Aura”, he lays out stories of ambition, survival, and self-belief over pounding production, creating a track that feels both personal and street-ready.

The track strikes a balance between weight and uplift. It speaks to struggle, yet radiates belief in growth and possibility. That duality gives “Aura” a resonance that extends beyond the beat and connects with listeners who see their own story in his.

Aura - GrovvyT. Credit: Supplied.
Aura – GrovvyT. Credit: Supplied.

With growing attention from fans and music insiders, “Aura” sets the stage for GrovvyT’s climb from underground circles to a wider audience.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Amerado Amerado proves his pen game in new ‘Against All Odds EP’
Next Article Oki Sekum ‘Celebrate Jesus’ & ‘No One’ – Oki Sekum releases 2 new singles
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
100-Day countdown begins for Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
News
Amos K. Photo Credit: Amos K/Instagram.
DSCVRY: AMOS K, Pushing a Generation on the Rise
Discovery
Kweku Flick
Kweku Flick captures the daily struggles of life in ‘Sikasem’
Music
MOGmusic
MOGmusic releases spirit-lifting new single ‘Your Name Is Jesus’
Music
Mophty
Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Tough rapper Gambo
Gambo joins Moliy on Global Afrobeats Chart, with viral ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
News
DJ Azonto. Photo Credit: DJ Azonto
‘Check N See’: DJ Azonto drops new Amapiano song
Music
Spotify. Credit: Spotify.
Spotify introduces direct messaging with new in-app tool
News
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene drops new catchy song; ‘Emotional’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music