GrovvyT drops “Aura”, a raw cut from Ghana’s rap underground

GrovvyT has released his new single “Aura”, a track that reflects the hunger and determination driving Ghana’s underground rap scene.

Known for his thoughtful bars and calm delivery, GrovvyT adds his own twist to the drill-inspired Asakaa wave. On “Aura”, he lays out stories of ambition, survival, and self-belief over pounding production, creating a track that feels both personal and street-ready.

The track strikes a balance between weight and uplift. It speaks to struggle, yet radiates belief in growth and possibility. That duality gives “Aura” a resonance that extends beyond the beat and connects with listeners who see their own story in his.

Aura – GrovvyT. Credit: Supplied.

With growing attention from fans and music insiders, “Aura” sets the stage for GrovvyT’s climb from underground circles to a wider audience.