GrovvyT drops “Aura”, a raw cut from Ghana’s rap underground

GrovvyT has released his new single “Aura”, a track that reflects the hunger and determination driving Ghana’s underground rap scene.
Known for his thoughtful bars and calm delivery, GrovvyT adds his own twist to the drill-inspired Asakaa wave. On “Aura”, he lays out stories of ambition, survival, and self-belief over pounding production, creating a track that feels both personal and street-ready.
The track strikes a balance between weight and uplift. It speaks to struggle, yet radiates belief in growth and possibility. That duality gives “Aura” a resonance that extends beyond the beat and connects with listeners who see their own story in his.
With growing attention from fans and music insiders, “Aura” sets the stage for GrovvyT’s climb from underground circles to a wider audience.