Gyakie releases emotion-packed debut album ‘After Midnight’

Gyakie has officially released her highly anticipated debut album, After Midnight, a stunning 17-track project that marks a major milestone in her musical journey.

Born Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie is celebrated for her soothing vocals, soulful lyricism, and ability to connect deeply with listeners.

After Midnight blends Afrobeats, R&B, and Highlife, capturing the emotional depth of late-night thoughts, dreams, and memories.

Inspired by the quiet, reflective hours after midnight, the album is a celebration of creativity, vulnerability, and self-discovery.

The 17-track album features standout collaborations with global stars including 6LACK, Shatta Wale, Headie One, Omar Sterling, Young Jonn, and Kojey Radical — each adding a unique flavour to Gyakie’s soulful sound.

From the introspective “Damn U” with 6LACK to the high-energy “Harmattan” featuring Shatta Wale, Gyakie effortlessly bridges cultures and genres throughout the project.

After Midnight cements Gyakie’s place as one of Ghana’s most promising global music exports and solidifies her voice in the evolving landscape of Afro-fusion.

Cover Artwork: After Midnight – Gyakie