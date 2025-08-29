New music! Paul Noun drops ‘Gangsta’ & ‘Adib3kyi’

Ghanaian Afrobeats rising star Paul Noun returns with a powerful double release under Black Avenue Muzik, showcasing his range, creativity, and cultural pride.

The two new singles — Gangsta and Adib3kyi — highlight his versatility in delivering both club anthems and culturally rooted records.

“Gangsta” is a high-energy Afrobeats banger featuring acclaimed rapper and Black Avenue Muzik CEO D-Black.

Packed with infectious rhythms and bold verses, it’s poised to dominate dancefloors across Ghana and beyond.

Listen to Adib3kyi by Paul Noun

On the flip side, “Adib3kyi” offers a nostalgic tribute to Ghana’s iconic high school “Jama” chants — blending traditional slogans with contemporary Afrobeats sounds. It’s a celebration of identity that resonates deeply with Ghanaian youth and alumni alike.

Both tracks are produced by Simps On Da Beat, adding his signature flair to this dynamic release.

Together, Paul Noun, D-Black, and Simps deliver a culturally rich, globally minded sound that reinforces Black Avenue Muzik’s reputation as a powerhouse in Ghana’s music scene.

Cover Artwork: Gangsta – Paul Noun & D-Black