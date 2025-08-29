Ad imageAd image
New music! Paul Noun drops ‘Gangsta’ & ‘Adib3kyi’

Paul Noun showcases his versatility in “Gangsta” and “Adib3kyi”, produced by Simps On Da Beat.

Ghanaian Afrobeats rising star Paul Noun returns with a powerful double release under Black Avenue Muzik, showcasing his range, creativity, and cultural pride.

The two new singles — Gangsta and Adib3kyi — highlight his versatility in delivering both club anthems and culturally rooted records.

“Gangsta” is a high-energy Afrobeats banger featuring acclaimed rapper and Black Avenue Muzik CEO D-Black.

Packed with infectious rhythms and bold verses, it’s poised to dominate dancefloors across Ghana and beyond.

Listen to Adib3kyi by Paul Noun

On the flip side, “Adib3kyi” offers a nostalgic tribute to Ghana’s iconic high school “Jama” chants — blending traditional slogans with contemporary Afrobeats sounds. It’s a celebration of identity that resonates deeply with Ghanaian youth and alumni alike.

Both tracks are produced by Simps On Da Beat, adding his signature flair to this dynamic release.

Together, Paul Noun, D-Black, and Simps deliver a culturally rich, globally minded sound that reinforces Black Avenue Muzik’s reputation as a powerhouse in Ghana’s music scene.

Cover Artwork: Gangsta - Paul Noun & D-Black
Cover Artwork: Gangsta – Paul Noun & D-Black
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like