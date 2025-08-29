TEENO fuses love and culture in new ‘Signs EP’

Berlin-based Ghanaian artist TEENO returns with Signs EP, his most accomplished and ambitious Afrofusion project to date.

The six-track EP is a bold artistic statement, blending heartfelt storytelling with infectious rhythms, and rooted in themes of perseverance, cultural pride, and self-belief.

Each track reveals a chapter of TEENO’s personal and creative evolution: “Signs” opens with a message of love and hope, “Kilomi” surges with unstoppable energy, while “Down Low” and “Zaddy” explore themes of intimacy and connection. Closing tracks “4U” and “Hey My Friend” channel dreams, loyalty, and lasting bonds.

What sets Signs apart is TEENO’s seamless fusion of African rhythms with contemporary global production. Entirely self-produced, written, and mixed, the EP showcases his rare ability to innovate while staying true to his Ghanaian roots.

With a sound that bridges Afrobeats, Highlife, R&B, Soul, and Amapiano, TEENO continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting voices in modern Afrofusion.

Signs is not just a body of work — it’s a cultural manifesto and a powerful contribution to Afrobeat’s expanding global influence.

Cover Artwork: Signs EP – TEENO