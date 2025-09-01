D-Black teams up with Rocky Dawuni for ‘Happiness’

Ghanaian rap mogul D-Black joins forces with GRAMMY-nominated reggae icon Rocky Dawuni for their uplifting new single “Happiness”.
The track is a vibrant Afro-Reggae-Hip-Hop blend celebrating love, connection, and emotional fulfilment.
Produced by Nigeria’s Sol Shyne Beats, Happiness pulses with infectious rhythms, melodic hooks, and conscious lyrics — creating a feel-good anthem with universal appeal.
Watch the visualiser for Happiness
“Happiness is about that perfect bond between a man and the right woman,” says D-Black. “Working with Rocky brought a unique energy and authenticity to the record.”
Rocky Dawuni echoes the sentiment: “It’s a song about positivity and real connection — music that uplifts and unites.”
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Junie Annan, the music video visually bridges musical cultures while symbolising love and unity through Ghana’s iconic board game, Ludo.