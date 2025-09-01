D-Black teams up with Rocky Dawuni for ‘Happiness’

Ghanaian rap mogul D-Black joins forces with GRAMMY-nominated reggae icon Rocky Dawuni for their uplifting new single “Happiness”.

The track is a vibrant Afro-Reggae-Hip-Hop blend celebrating love, connection, and emotional fulfilment.

Produced by Nigeria’s Sol Shyne Beats, Happiness pulses with infectious rhythms, melodic hooks, and conscious lyrics — creating a feel-good anthem with universal appeal.

Watch the visualiser for Happiness

“Happiness is about that perfect bond between a man and the right woman,” says D-Black. “Working with Rocky brought a unique energy and authenticity to the record.”

Rocky Dawuni echoes the sentiment: “It’s a song about positivity and real connection — music that uplifts and unites.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Junie Annan, the music video visually bridges musical cultures while symbolising love and unity through Ghana’s iconic board game, Ludo.

Cover Artwork: Happiness – D-Black & Rocky Dawuni