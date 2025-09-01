Ad imageAd image
‘Mboadi’: Gasmilla goes Fante on new song feat. Kwaw Kese

Gasmilla and Kwaw Kese unite for Mboadi, a bold Fante-language track blending street vibes and lyrical mastery.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Celebrated Ghanaian artist Gasmilla has teamed up with Hiplife legend Kwaw Kese to release Mboadi — a vibrant new track delivered entirely in the Fante language.

Known for pioneering Azonto, Gasmilla shared his heartfelt gratitude on social media, revealing his lifelong love for Fante, often freestyling in the language privately but never imagining a full commercial release.

I’ve always loved the Fante language and did freestyles in my bedroom, but never thought I would do it commercially. Thank you Bra Kwaw Kese for doing this with me. Forever grateful for this honour, senior.

Gasmilla

Mboadi is a rhythmic fusion of storytelling and street vibes, capturing the essence of both artists’ lyrical flair.

The collaboration marks a cultural celebration, bridging generations and styles, all while paying homage to Ghana’s diverse musical roots.

Cover Artwork: Mboadi - Gasmilla feat. Kwaw Kese
Cover Artwork: Mboadi – Gasmilla feat. Kwaw Kese
author avatar
Ghana Music
TAGGED:
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
