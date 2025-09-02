Ad imageAd image
FimFim releases debut studio album ‘Abusua’

Discover “Abusua” by FimFim – a powerful debut album rooted in Ghanaian family, identity and storytelling.

Award-winning Ghanaian producer and rapper, FimFim, has officially unveiled his highly anticipated debut studio album, Abusua‘.

Translating to “family” in Akan, ‘Abusua’ is a 12-track exploration of Ghanaian identity, weaving stories of love, nostalgia, migration, masculinity, and generational ties. FimFim describes it as his most personal project yet — “a love letter to Ghana.”

Tracks like ‘Kwabena Taboh’ and ‘Ali’ offer poignant insights into community acceptance and the migrant experience, while ‘Barima Nsu’ challenges perceptions of masculinity.

From the infectious storytelling in ‘Adjoa Atta’ to the reflective power of ‘Bubi Mame’, “Abusua” captures the rhythms of everyday Ghanaian life.

Blending Hiplife, Highlife, and traditional sounds, FimFim affirms his place as a powerful narrative voice and genre-defying artist.

Following his acclaimed EP “Boasiako” and recent “Best Rapper of the Year” win at the Ghana Music Awards Europe, “Abusua” marks a major milestone in his artistic journey.

Cover Artwork: Abusua FimFim
You Might Also Like