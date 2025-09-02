‘Lucky’ by Larruso celebrates finding true love

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall sensation Larruso returns with a feel-good anthem titled “Lucky”, now available on all major streaming platforms.

The track tells the uplifting story of a man who realises just how lucky he is to have found real love — a rare, grounding connection in a world full of uncertainty.

With a smooth blend of Afrobeat rhythms, Dancehall energy and romantic lyricism, Larruso showcases his softer side while maintaining the vibrant sound he’s known for.

Watch the visualiser

“Lucky” is more than just a love song; it’s a celebration of gratitude, emotional maturity, and the magic of finding “the one.”

Backed by catchy melodies and Larruso’s signature vocal style, “Lucky” is a must-add to your romantic playlist.

Cover Artwork: Lucky – Larruso