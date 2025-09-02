Ad imageAd image
‘Lucky’ by Larruso celebrates finding true love

Larruso drops “Lucky”, a touching new single about how lucky he feels to have found love.

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall sensation Larruso returns with a feel-good anthem titled Lucky, now available on all major streaming platforms.

The track tells the uplifting story of a man who realises just how lucky he is to have found real love — a rare, grounding connection in a world full of uncertainty.

With a smooth blend of Afrobeat rhythms, Dancehall energy and romantic lyricism, Larruso showcases his softer side while maintaining the vibrant sound he’s known for.

“Lucky” is more than just a love song; it’s a celebration of gratitude, emotional maturity, and the magic of finding “the one.”

Backed by catchy melodies and Larruso’s signature vocal style, “Lucky” is a must-add to your romantic playlist.

Cover Artwork: Lucky - Larruso
Cover Artwork: Lucky – Larruso
