Watch! Rolly Panda releases ‘Gbedzi’ video featuring Agbeshie

Rolly Panda and Agbeshie shine in the new “Gbedzi” music video, directed by Nii Xowah.

Ghanaian rising star Rolly Panda has released the official music video for his energetic single ‘Gbedzi‘, featuring award-winning rapper Agbeshie.

The vibrant visual, directed by the talented Nii Xowah, brings the Afro-infused anthem to life with striking imagery and infectious energy.

“Gbedzi” — a term rooted in Ewe culture — pulses with rhythmic beats, lyrical intensity, and cultural pride.

Rolly Panda’s commanding presence and Agbeshie’s seasoned delivery make this a powerful collaboration that bridges new wave creativity with street-rooted authenticity.

Shot with cinematic flair, the video captures the soul of the song — movement, energy, and the unapologetic vibe of modern Ghanaian youth.

Nii Xowah’s direction enhances the visual storytelling, using bold scenes and dynamic transitions to elevate the track’s raw appeal.

With “Gbedzi”, Rolly Panda continues to carve his space in Ghana’s music scene, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots.

