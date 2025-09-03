New music! ‘3Sixty EP’ by Susan Augustt is here

Ghanaian soul artist Susan Augustt returns with her powerful new 3Sixty EP, a compelling blend of soul, highlife, jazz, and Afro-fusion.

Drawing from her unique sound, Augustt delivers a sonically rich project that explores themes of identity, love, resilience, and self-discovery.

The five-track EP showcases her distinctive vocals and genre-bending style, taking listeners on a musical journey that reflects both her heritage and modern-day influences.

Lead track “Running” stands out with its rhythmic energy and empowering message, while “Cycles” offers soulful introspection layered with melodic warmth.

3Sixty is a bold step forward in Augustt’s musical evolution, and a defining statement from one of Ghana’s most promising voices.

Cover Artwork: 3Sixty EP – Susan Augustt