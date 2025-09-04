Obaapa Christy premieres ‘No Weapon’ official music video

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste Obaapa Christy has released the official music video for her inspiring single No Weapon, taken from her latest album, Odeneho (The Sovereign One).

The track is a powerful proclamation of faith, declaring that no weapon formed against the believer shall succeed.

Shot and directed by Skyweb Videos, the visuals are striking and filled with spiritual symbolism. Obaapa Christy delivers a heartfelt performance against visually rich settings, reinforcing the song’s core message of divine protection and assurance.

“No Weapon” stands out for its lyrical strength and passionate delivery, showcasing Obaapa Christy’s unique vocal prowess and deep-rooted spirituality.

The music video elevates the experience, offering encouragement to all facing life’s battles. With this release, Obaapa Christy continues to affirm her place as a leading figure in gospel music.