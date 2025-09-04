Ad imageAd image
Music

Obaapa Christy premieres ‘No Weapon’ official music video

Obaapa Christy unveils official video for “No Weapon” off her Odeneho album, directed by Skyweb Videos.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste Obaapa Christy has released the official music video for her inspiring single No Weapon, taken from her latest album, Odeneho (The Sovereign One).

The track is a powerful proclamation of faith, declaring that no weapon formed against the believer shall succeed.

Shot and directed by Skyweb Videos, the visuals are striking and filled with spiritual symbolism. Obaapa Christy delivers a heartfelt performance against visually rich settings, reinforcing the song’s core message of divine protection and assurance.

“No Weapon” stands out for its lyrical strength and passionate delivery, showcasing Obaapa Christy’s unique vocal prowess and deep-rooted spirituality.

The music video elevates the experience, offering encouragement to all facing life’s battles. With this release, Obaapa Christy continues to affirm her place as a leading figure in gospel music.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Watch! Rolly Panda releases ‘Gbedzi’ video featuring Agbeshie
‘Celebrate Jesus’ & ‘No One’ – Oki Sekum releases 2 new singles
Adom Kiki leads you to worship with ‘Gyatabruwaa’ feat. Joe Mettle
Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene drops new catchy song; ‘Emotional’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Akroma by Strongman Strongman gets personal in new ‘Let Them Say’ featuring Akwaboah
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
Mary is my best project till date – Sarkodie
News
Keche
Fall in love with the rhythm of ‘Pana’ by Keche
Music
Cover Artwork: Unconditional - Gyakie
2025 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Afrofusion Artist TEENO Returns from Hiatus with New Amapiano Single “Nolow” - Listen Here NOW!
TEENO fuses love and culture in new ‘Signs EP’
Music
Kyei Mensah. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah Talks Diversity, Collaboration and His “Sound & Faith Concert”
Interviews
- Advertisement -

Latest

Victory in His Presence
Victory in His Presence – Accra Edition delivers night of power and worship
News
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA returns for 7th Edition this September
News
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie.
“Adonai is the best remix I have done in my life” – Sarkodie
News
Patrons at the Joyful Way Shift Experience. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Joyful Way brings the “Shift Experience” outside
News
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music

You Might Also Like