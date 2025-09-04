Strongman gets personal in new ‘Let Them Say’ featuring Akwaboah

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman returns with a powerful new release titled Let Them Say, featuring the soulful vocals of Akwaboah.

The track takes a heartfelt turn as Strongman opens up about his love life, addressing critics and gossipers with lyrical finesse and emotional depth.

Set against a smooth blend of highlife and hip-hop, Let Them Say is both a romantic ode and a bold statement of loyalty.

Strongman delivers his verses with signature punchlines and poetic honesty, praising his lover while affirming their bond through life’s ups and downs.

Akwaboah’s melodic hook elevates the track, adding soulful richness that beautifully complements Strongman’s gritty yet emotional storytelling.

The collaboration is a refreshing blend of rap and melody, sure to resonate with fans of love anthems and lyrical artistry.

Let Them Say is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Let Them Say on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-ft-akwaboah-let-them-say.

Cover Artwork: Let Them Say – Strongman feat. Akwaboah