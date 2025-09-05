Dr. Pushkin drops ‘No Miracles’ featuring Jon Connor & Ataman Nikita

Dr. Pushkin has released No Miracles, the bold and introspective title track for the second instalment of his critically acclaimed album duology, No Heroes / No Miracles.

Featuring lyrical powerhouse Jon Connor and genre-bending artist Ataman Nikita, the track explores themes of resilience, reality, and self-reliance in a world hungry for shortcuts.

With gritty lyricism and layered production, No Miracles pushes against the narrative of instant success, reminding listeners that greatness often comes through process—not magic.

Dr. Pushkin sets the tone with unapologetic verses, while Jon Connor delivers razor-sharp bars, and Ataman Nikita’s unique soundscape ties it all together.

This international collaboration elevates the conversation in hip-hop, blending African, American, and Eastern European influences into a compelling sonic experience.

Cover Artwork: No Miracles – Dr. Pushkin feat. Jon Connor & Ataman Nikita