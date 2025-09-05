Ad imageAd image
New music! Sista Afia teams up with King Paluta for ‘Baabiaa’

Sista Afia teams with King Paluta for "Baabiaa" - a magical collaboration between Ghana's Queen of vocals and the Aseda hitmaker.

Sista Afia has released Baabiaa, featuring King Paluta — a powerful collaboration that brings together two of Ghana’s most celebrated musical talents.

Sista Afia, renowned for her exceptional vocal prowess and commanding stage presence, teams up with King Paluta, the “Aseda” hitmaker and reigning New Artiste of the Year.

This dynamic partnership showcases the best of contemporary Ghanaian music, blending Sista Afia’s melodic sophistication with King Paluta’s proven hit-making abilities.

“Baabiaa” represents a significant moment in Ghana’s music landscape, featuring two artists at the peak of their creative powers.

Sista Afia’s vocal mastery perfectly complements King Paluta’s distinctive style, creating a track that resonates with both local and international audiences.

This collaboration reinforces both artists’ positions as leading figures in Ghana’s thriving music scene, delivering the kind of musical magic that occurs when exceptional talent meets proven commercial success.

Cover Artwork: Baabiaa - Sista Afia feat. King Paluta
