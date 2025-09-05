Ad imageAd image
Reggie & Kojo Trilla go all out in new ‘How Did We Get Here’ album

Reggie and Kojo Trilla’s How Did We Get Here blends sharp lyrics and bold beats in a must-hear Ghanaian music release.

Reggie and Kojo Trilla join forces for their thought-provoking new hiphop album, How Did We Get Here.

Blending introspective lyrics with dynamic Afro-fusion and drill-inspired beats, the project offers a raw exploration of personal journeys, social realities, and cultural identity.

Known for pushing boundaries in Ghana’s evolving music scene, Reggie and Kojo Trilla bring their distinct voices to this powerful collaboration.

‘How Did We Get Here’ album features standout tracks that delve into ambition, adversity, and reflection, capturing the complex emotions of a generation.

With infectious rhythms and sharp lyricism, the album reflects their growth as artists and storytellers. This release marks a significant moment not only for the duo but for Ghanaian music as a whole.

Cover Artwork: How Did We Get Here Album - Reggie & Kojo Trilla
