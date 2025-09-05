Ad imageAd image
‘Tracking You’: Oseikrom Sikanii delivers new song

Oseikrom Sikanii releases "Tracking You," showcasing the Kumasi rapper's lyrical prowess.

Ghana Music

Kumasi-based hip-hop powerhouse Oseikrom Sikanii returns with Tracking You, another compelling addition to his growing catalogue of hard-hitting rap anthems.

The Ghanaian rapper, real name Hansford Brefo, continues to cement his position as one of Ghana’s most consistent lyrical forces.

Known for breakthrough hits like “Twetwe Mu” and recent bangers including “Ting Ting,” “Dede,” and “Big Trapper,” Oseikrom Sikanii has established himself as a formidable presence in Ghana’s hip-hop landscape.

“Tracking You” showcases his signature style that blends raw lyricism with authentic street narratives.

The Oseikrom Music label founder has built a reputation for delivering music that resonates with both local and international audiences.

His consistent output and collaborative spirit, evidenced through features with artists like Strongman and Kweku Smoke, demonstrate his versatility within Ghana’s vibrant music ecosystem.

“Tracking You” reinforces Oseikrom Sikanii’s status as a lyrical powerhouse, continuing his journey from Menhyia, Kumasi to becoming one of Ghana’s most respected hip-hop artists.

Cover Artwork: Tracking You - Oseikrom Sikanii
TAGGED:
