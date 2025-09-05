Young Rob drops retro-inspired new single ‘Just Dance’

With summer winding down and September in full swing, Young Rob delivers the perfect track to keep the vibes alive with ‘Just Dance‘.

‘Just Dance’, is a nostalgic, feel-good anthem that blends funky grooves with electronic influences from the 1970s and 1980s.

Following the success of ‘Show Me (Remix)’ featuring Sada and ‘Cali Girl’ with Lonzo Starr, the London-based indie artist teams up once again with producer Regah. The result? A standout track that’s both vibrant and irresistibly catchy.

‘Just Dance’ features shimmering synths, crisp percussion, and sleek basslines, offering an upbeat soundtrack for golden-hour drives, rooftop parties, and late-night dance sessions.

With its infectious energy and melodic hooks, the song is designed to lift your mood and get you moving.

While it marks a stylistic shift from his earlier work, Young Rob’s versatility and unique musical flair remain front and centre.

‘Just Dance’ reinforces his growing reputation in the UK indie music scene, proving UK-based Young Rob’s not done delivering bangers.

Cover Artwork: Just Dance – Young Rob