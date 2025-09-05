Ad imageAd image
Music

Young Rob drops retro-inspired new single ‘Just Dance’

Young Rob returns with ‘Just Dance’ – a retro-funk anthem perfect for golden-hour drives, rooftop parties, and late-night grooves.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

With summer winding down and September in full swing, Young Rob delivers the perfect track to keep the vibes alive with ‘Just Dance‘.

‘Just Dance’, is a nostalgic, feel-good anthem that blends funky grooves with electronic influences from the 1970s and 1980s.

Following the success of ‘Show Me (Remix)’ featuring Sada and ‘Cali Girl’ with Lonzo Starr, the London-based indie artist teams up once again with producer Regah. The result? A standout track that’s both vibrant and irresistibly catchy.

Young Rob

‘Just Dance’ features shimmering synths, crisp percussion, and sleek basslines, offering an upbeat soundtrack for golden-hour drives, rooftop parties, and late-night dance sessions.

With its infectious energy and melodic hooks, the song is designed to lift your mood and get you moving.

While it marks a stylistic shift from his earlier work, Young Rob’s versatility and unique musical flair remain front and centre.

‘Just Dance’ reinforces his growing reputation in the UK indie music scene, proving UK-based Young Rob’s not done delivering bangers.

Cover Artwork: Just Dance - Young Rob
Cover Artwork: Just Dance – Young Rob
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Tracking You’: Oseikrom Sikanii delivers new song
New music! Sista Afia teams up with King Paluta for ‘Baabiaa’
Dr. Pushkin drops ‘No Miracles’ featuring Jon Connor & Ataman Nikita
‘Lucky’ by Larruso celebrates finding true love
D-Black teams up with Rocky Dawuni for ‘Happiness’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Reggie & Kojo Trill Reggie & Kojo Trilla go all out in new ‘How Did We Get Here’ album
Next Article Gyakie & Manye Fi Manye Fi hints at possible Gyakie feature
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy unveils official tracklist for “The Torcher” EP
News
Kyei Mensah. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah Talks Diversity, Collaboration and His “Sound & Faith Concert”
Interviews
Patrick Chordson
Patrick Chordson shines on Oki Sekum’s latest songs with expert production
News
Rolly Panda
Watch! Rolly Panda releases ‘Gbedzi’ video featuring Agbeshie
Music
FimFim
FimFim releases debut studio album ‘Abusua’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie & Manye Fi
Manye Fi hints at possible Gyakie feature
News
Victory in His Presence
Victory in His Presence – Accra Edition delivers night of power and worship
News
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA returns for 7th Edition this September
News
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie.
“Adonai is the best remix I have done in my life” – Sarkodie
News
Patrons at the Joyful Way Shift Experience. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Joyful Way brings the “Shift Experience” outside
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music

You Might Also Like