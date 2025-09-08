Ad imageAd image
Clem Biney blends faith, hustle, and storytelling on new ‘I Am That I Am’ EP

US-based Ghanaian rapper Clem Biney drops I Am That I Am, a bold 9-track EP blending faith, identity, and triumph. Featuring JR, VIKI & more.

US-based Ghanaian hip-hop artist Clem Biney has officially released his long-anticipated EP, I Am That I Am, a bold and authentic project that showcases his lyrical prowess, versatility, and passion for music that resonates deeply with listeners.

The 9-track body of work embodies themes of faith, perseverance, identity, and triumph, skillfully weaving Clem Biney’s personal journey into a musical experience that is both relatable and inspiring.

Each track carries a unique vibe, with production credits from talented producers including VIKI, Dr. Ray Beatz, Pee Rocky Beatz, and It’s Joe Beatz.

Clem Biney

The EP opens with “The Chosen” featuring JR, setting the tone with powerful energy, followed by standout tracks like “Jameela”, “The Come Up” featuring VIKI, and “Life Matters”. The project also features deeply reflective songs such as “Hold On (God’s Doing)” and “Receipts”, balancing motivational storytelling with raw authenticity. 

“This project is a reflection of who I am and the journey I’ve walked through — the victories, the lessons, and the faith that carried me through. I wanted to create music that speaks life, hope, and reality while staying true to my identity,” said Clem Biney.

With its mix of thought-provoking messages, heartfelt delivery, and diverse production, I Am That I Am cements Clem Biney’s place as an artist to watch in today’s music landscape.

Cover Artwork: I Am That I Am EP - Clem Biney
Cover Artwork: I Am That I Am EP – Clem Biney
