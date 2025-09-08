Ginius releases buzzing new remix, “Different”, with Insvne Auggie

Ginuis, the musician with the tagline “by name and by nature” returns with a new take to her 2023 single “Different” alongside her longtime producer and collaborator, Insvne Auggie (part of Ghanaian collective 99 Phaces).

With a runtime of just under 3 minutes, this remix of “Different” captures its listener with its sultry vocals and hypnotic chorus, layered over Insvne Auggie’s lush production.

These two two musicians continue to radiate undeniable chemistry, all set against the pulse of brooding, hard-hitting drums and the result is magnetic. Ginius’ delivery feels like a breeze drifting through a cool night as she sings, “Tell me why u are different, See me I no wan story oo, My market plenty oo.”

Different remix by Ginuis ft. Auggie. Credit: Supplied.

The British-Ghanaian music producer and singer-songwriter Ginius has carved out her own lane by staying deeply connected to her cultural roots. Her signature style — a vibrant “afro blend” — weaves together Ghanaian Highlife with modern Afropop, Contemporary R&B, South Africa’s Amapiano, and more.

Beloved by her loyal fan base, the Copilots, Ginius continues to showcase her artistic vision. She’s more than a singer or beatmaker — she’s a producer’s producer, crafting soundscapes that soundtrack the lives of her listeners.

‘Different (Auggie Remix)” is now available to stream or purchase on all digital music platforms.